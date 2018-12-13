Drone Health Delivery System: Govt opened to further engagements, consultations

Government is still open to further engagements and consultations on the Drone Health Delivery System (DHDS) to make it more effective in the holistic healthcare delivery of the country in spite of Parliament approval of the deal, Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister of Information has announced.

According to him, the system was expected to cater for the distribution of essential medical drugs in the most inaccessible areas and rural communities in the country.

“Government is aware of the various feedbacks that have greeted the introduction of the drone technology project including that from the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and our doors are opened for further engagements and consultation on this project which is to benefit citizens of this country,” he said.

Mr Hadzide disclosed this at the mid week edition of the bi-weekly media briefings organised by the Ministry in Accra on Wednesday.

He said government was not oblivious of its responsibility to ensure that the healthcare delivery system received the necessary attention, stressing that “government indeed within the last two years has employed more health professionals and worked to improve access as well.”

The Minister said even though government was opened to further consultations, it was a bit taken aback with the GMA since its general secretary, Dr Justice Yankson was the one who welcomed the idea when it was first mentioned by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the 2018 annual health summit held in Accra.

He said the drone technology like other technologies introduced into the health delivery fits well into the primary health care policy towards the achievement of universal health coverage.

“Last week I personally joined officials of the Ghana Health Service and Zipline Company Limited to outline details of the project and engage the media on the creation of awareness. Government is committed to ensuring effective health care delivery in the country especially in rural areas and we believe the DHDS will largely make an impact aside other measures to improve the health sector,” he emphasised.

