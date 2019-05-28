Driver fined for using uninsured vehicle

A Hohoe magistrate court has fined Ernest Osei, a taxi driver, GH¢240.00 for using an uninsured Hyundai Atos car with registration number GG 2786-16 for commercial purposes.



He was convicted on two counts of driving an uninsured car and with an expired roadworthy certificate.



Osei, who pleaded guilty, was convicted on his own plea, and will serve one month imprisonment if he defaults in paying the fine.



Police Inspector George Doe told the court presided by Mr Peter Anongdare that on May 11, this year, at about 8:40am, personnel of the Hohoe Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), directing traffic at the Hohoe market junction, stopped the taxi cab for inspection.



He said Osei was arrested after the personnel realised that the insurance and road worthy certificates covering the vehicle had expired. – GNA