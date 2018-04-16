Dreams stun Kotoko

Dreams FC left it late to stun Asante Kotoko on match day 7 of the 2018 Ghana Premier League game played at the Dawu Park yesterday.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the game 1-0 to the ‘Still Believe’ in what left the Porcupine Warriors disappointed.

Zuberu Sharani proved the hero of the day with a late strike to upset the Asanteman Warriors.

Featuring a very strong side against the Premier League returnees, Kotoko, was heavily tipped to overcome the challenge expected from the stubborn home side.

But Dreams FC dominated Kotoko in the first department of the game as Kotoko defenders put their bodies on the line to prevent the home side from scoring.

It was the same old story in the second half, but late in the game Dreams FC grabbed the winning goal through Zuberu Sharani’s strike.