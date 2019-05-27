Dreams FC halt Hearts smooth run



Issah Ibrahim’s first half goal ensured Dreams FC ended the GFA Special Competition with victory over Zone B leaders Hearts of Oak in Dawu on Saturday.

The Phobians fielded a second string team after confirming their position at the top of the table last week in their 3-1 victory over Elmina Sharks and had little to offer against the home side.

The game began in a slow pace but it was the away side that controlled affairs in the first 20 minutes and should have gone ahead but a Kwadwo Obeng defence splitting pass was too quick for Anthony Quayson, leaving Dreams goalkeeper Isaac Amoako with an easy task of saving.

Two minutes later, the Phobians were forced into an early substitution after Quayson picked up an injury and was replaced by Selassie Bakai.

The change distracted the flow of the Phobians as they conceded the dominance and created chances one of which Issah Ibrahim took advantage of to fire from the box and to hand Dreams FC the lead with eight minutes left to the break.

Hearts pushed for an equalizer in the second half, bringing on Joseph Esso and Michelle Sarpong but it was a strike from Malik Akowuah that troubled Isaac Amoako.

Dreams FC made their first change of the game with ten minutes left after Richard Addai was replaced by Sass Abubakari.

Isaac Amoako was tested again with a ferocious strike from Daniel Kodie but was parried by the experienced shot-stopper.

Former Phobian, Eric Gawu was brought on in what could be his last game for Dreams FC but his arrival did not change a lot in the game as the ‘Still Believe’ lads ended the competition with a hard fought win.

–Ghanasoccernet

Scores at a glance

Dawu: Dreams 1-0 Hearts

Dansoman: Liberty 2-0 WAFA

Anyinase: Karela 1-0 Dwarfs