Draughts: Ashaiman hops ﻿to second spot on league table

The thrilling Greater Accra Draughts Association League continued at the weekend as the much-fancied Kickway led Ashaiman to thrash Mataheko 5-0 in Accra.

The formidable Ashaiman squad comprising the likes of Ortega, Computer, Kwaku Ayigbe, Adjetey, Papa Kyei, among others proceeded to whip Odorkor 5-0, as well.

However, it did nothing to alter the position at the top held by Tudu.

Featuring the likes of the ‘Almighty’ Mensah Mantey, Darling, Addy, Ekow, Derrick and Achimota, the Tudu boys also ran amok by thrashing Odorkor 4-1 before proceeding to notch a hard-fought 3-2 win over Teshie who are represented by the likes of David, Ibrahim, Owusu, Ebo and others. But Teshie would recover later to hammer Tema Eagles 4-1.

The likes of Juma, Mark, Mawuli, Liberia rediscovered their form for Tema Eagles to beat La Dadekotopon.

In other results, Ashale Botwe edged Alajo 1-0, while Nima and Ashale Botwe drew 2-2.

Nungua, La Dadekotopon, Mataheko and Alajo had walk-over some teams.