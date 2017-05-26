Dramani confident about Queens future

Newly appointed Black Queens coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani is confident about the future of the team under his care.

The former Asante Kotoko coach, who is a CAF instructor, is currently at the Winneba National Sports College training young coaches for the License C coaching badges in Ghana.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sports his life revolves around football and that would give him the edge to succeed with the female national team.

“The Queens job is not about only one person but an inclusive work…there is the need to rebrand them, with the transition of the junior teams.

“Some of them have graduated and have had stints at the Azerbaijan tournament, so there is the need to blend them well to get a formidable team for the future.

According to coach Dramani, since Ghana would be hosting the next edition of the African female championship, there is the need to prepare well since host nations do not play qualifiers.

“The team needs quality coaching and quality matches to help them live up to expectation in the upcoming tournament.”

Coach Dramani noted that measures are in place for the new team to perform well in future and for whoever would take over from him since there would be a road map to follow.

“I always try to do my best…but not without the support of a committed backroom staff, who will understand the principles, ideologies and philosophies am bringing on board.

“The players need to also understand what is at stake, the objectives that need to be organized and achieved, as well as the support from all stake holders”.

Dramani made history with the National U-17 Women’s team after guiding them to win bronze at the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Azerbaijan.

Coach Dramani wants to qualify the team to the African 2018 Women tournament and also the 2019 world Championship in France.

Dramani, who replaces Yusif Basigi as the new Queens’ coach, said he would assume full duty in June 2017, after completing the training course for the License C coaches.-GNA