Dr Kokofu urged to contest NPP General Secretary position

The Conference of Democratic Analysts (CoDA), has called on the former Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu to consider contesting for the position of General Secretary in the upcoming internal primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to CoDA which is a pro-NPP policy think tank, its independent survey conducted across ten regions of the country revealed that Dr. Kokofu was a likeable person with a general appeal across the entire strata of the party and would make a greater impact if he contested for that position.

A statement issued and signed by Mr. Adams Mensah, Convener of the group said, “We have been observing with keen interest happenings within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) especially roundup to its internal primaries and would like to urge the former chairman and Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Dr. Henry Kokofu to consider taking a shot at the general secretaryship.”

Mr. Mensah said even though there were no indications that Chairman Kokofu as he is affectionately called would be contesting for any slot as at the time of the survey, he looked more acceptable among the delegates and had a better chance of winning the General Secretary slot should he decide to go for it.

He explained that the impeccable communications and analytical skills of Dr. Kokofu gave him a strong general appeal among the grassroots of the party, adding that, “Beyond his communications and analytical skills, he is seen as an affable individual with a calm disposition, an attribute needed at this crucial moment to ensure a fair and firm management of the party, especially at the grassroots level.

The group also noted that the call was in the right direction due to the fact that the commitment of the former MP to the course of the party was not in doubt as he amply demonstrated through calming down tempers in his constituency after losing the 2016 parliamentary primaries, under rather bizarre circumstances.

Mr. Mensah further stated that their survey revealed that majority of the party’s grassroot saw as one did not not only possess great intellect and the right temperament but also a unifier — attributes that are required by a General Secretary to close the missing link between the party and government.

Additionally, it was discovered that his ability to articulate the achievements of the government and defend both the government and the NPP party coupled with his stature as a two time constituency chairman endears deeply to the rank and file as well as some top guns of the party as these qualities of his are seen as crucial assets by any General Secretary in bringing the administration of the party to the grassroots.

According to Mr. Mensah CoDA was of the firm belief that Chairman Kokofu’s professional background as a lawyer and his in-depth knowledge and understanding of national issues comes in handy for him if he decides to run for that slot.

However, he may have to make his intentions known earlier adding that“any late declaration of his intention may prove to be counterproductive to the course of the rank and file of the party as visibility is an important factor in political marketing”.

