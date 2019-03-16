Dr Cryme stars in P over D Movie

Talented ‘Twipop’ rapper Dr Cryme has starred in a romantic comedy movie dubbed “P over D” which will be premiered at silver bird and Accra Mall on March 23.

The movie forms part of his new year surprise that he stored to ‘wow’ his fans saying “I am full of surprises and I don’t want Ghanaians to only see me as a person with just one profession I want to prove to them my versatile nature.”

The star studded drama featured other top stars including John Dumelo, Kalsoum Sinare, Salma Mumin, Toosweet Annan and popular veterans Grace Nortey and Grace Omaboe.

Others were, Fella Makafui, Peter Ritchie, Bishop Nyarko and Ruth Kadiri from Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview with Times Weekend the Tema based rapper explained that he played the hyper role in the movie with a name Jesse and he acted as the intermediary between the main characters and the supporting characters.

He narrated that the story was about a single mother who was fighting to break the stereotype of society’s perception of women adding that “the film was described by producers as ‘not a conventional romance film.’

D Cryme known private life as Darlington Kwasi Agyekum posited that the drama tells the story of Ailla (Salma Mumin) who after six years of single parenthood decided to be an independent woman.

In the movie, he bet with his friend Playboy Theon (Toosweet Annan) on the person who would be able to add Ailla to their tall list of women.

Speaking on P which was over D, he said he was yet to discover the character that would outsmart the other in the film and assured his fans that he was not going to be a mere walker pass but he would be a serious actor that would act in various movies.

The movie which would be aired from 7:00pm and 9:00pm at the various cinemas was written and directed by Kwame Kyei Baffour and produced by AIF productions.

