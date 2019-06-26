Dr Amoah: Ghana football will rise again

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah, is optimistic Ghana football will be great again, following a successful end of the Tier 1 Special Competition on Sunday.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko emerged as champions of the Tier I Special Competition after defeating Karela United on penalties (4-1) after a fiery 1-1 draw.

According to Dr Amoah, the whole tournament has shown that if things were done properly, Ghana football would be back on its feet.

“The Tier 1 special Competition has shown that Ghana Football can be great again; the clubs are playing well, the fans are patronising matches and officiating is improving.

“Though there were minor issues with refereeing, as time went on, things began falling in place. This competition has told us that with proper planning, our football can be great again,” he told Oyerepa FM.

He cited the recent Kotoko-Hearts of Oak semis and Kotoko-Karela final games which, according to him, testified that “Ghana football would be back to its best, if done properly.”

– GhanaSoccernet



