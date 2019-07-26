Downpour causes havoc at Kpetoe

The Central Market, homes and other parts of Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, were on Sunday flooded, following heavy rains in the area.

The rain, which lasted almost five hours, brought economic activities to a standstill.

The premises of the district police headquarters and Judicial Service, were also flooded, disrupting operations, and virtually holding the workers there hostage.

When the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, and officials of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), visited the town on Monday, the floods had receded.

At the central market, the traders attributed the havoc to the lack of proper drains to facilitate the flow of water from the market in times of rains.

That situation, they said, was affecting their business activities adversely.

Trading did not resume as a result of the large accumulation of water at the market.

The traders said that several appeals to the assembly to address the problem once and for all over the years had fallen on deaf ears.

The Regional NADMO Director, Mr Divine Bosson, said that the rain lasted from 1pm to 5pm, and the affected homes were mostly in the Lormnava electoral area.

He said that there was the need for a thorough engineering assessment of the town, for the construction of proper drains in the district capital.

Mr Bosson said there was no casualty, and that the damage caused by the rains was being assessed.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, KPETOE