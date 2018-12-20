Dortmund suffer first league loss

BUNDESLIGA pacesetters Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 2-1 loss at promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf on Tuesday that snapped their unbeaten league start and cut their lead to six points.

Goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Jean Zimmer in either half secured an unexpected three points against the overwhelming title favourites Dortmund, who remain on 39 points.

Second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach moved to 33 points by beating Nuremberg 2-0, having missed a penalty. Champions Bayern Munich, third on 30, host RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

As expected, Dortmund, who had only lost in European competition this season, had the lion’s share of possession but it was Duesseldorf who created the chances.

Belgian Lukebakio, who scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich late last month, notched his seventh league goal of the season after finishing off a quick break in the 22nd minute.

There was more bad news for Dortmund at halftime with central defender Manuel Akanji staying in the dressing room with a muscle injury.

Jean Zimmer then scored Duesseldorf’s second goal in the 56th with an unstoppable piledriver from 20 metres that gave keeper Roman Buerki no chance.