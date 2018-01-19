Dornyumu residents fix damaged police station

The Dornyumu community in the Shai Osu Doku District of the Greater Accra Region have fixed the damage caused to the police station by angry youths on Saturday.

The glass doors and broken furniture have all been replaced by the residents.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times, the Assembly Member for the Kutuwe electoral area in Dornyumu, Benjamin Manye said, the repair works was still ongoing.

Mr. Manye described their action as a “wrong judgment” and condemned the act.

A Police has confirmed fixing of the furniture and police station while a meeting with the community leaders had also been held to address the problem in the area

Mr Manye said the arrested persons have been granted bail while investigation continues and gave the assurance that the residents were ready to cooperate with the police.

It is recalled that the paper in the Monday edition published that some residents of the area had vandalised the Doryumu Police Station following the shooting to death of one of the toll collectors at a quarry site on Saturday night by unknown persons.

The residents claimed the police were not swift in their response in apprehending the persons involved in the murder hence their decision to take the law into their hands by allegedly vandalising the police station and vehicle.

This led to the arrest of 40 persons to assist in police investigation.

He however expressed dissatisfaction that the issue which started the chaos, which is the killing of the toll collector had been drowned by the vandalism.

The Assembly Member called on the police to work hard at bringing the culprits to book so that the perception the community have of them as being selective in the performance of their duties will be dealt with.

He also called on the Regional House of Chiefs to intervene in the chieftaincy disputes which are believed to be the underlying factor fueling mayhem because of many chiefs in the area.