Don’t use your positions for corrupt deeds – Speaker advises office-holders



Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, has advised those appointed or elected into high public offices not to use their position to engage in corrupt deeds.

He observed that, often times, some public officials use their offices as comfort zones to embezzle public funds and engage in some forms of criminalities without considering future consequences.

Although, the Speaker of Parliament did not pinpoint any individual or organisation, he expressed worry about the spate of corruption in the country, especially within the Christian faith.

Prof. Ocquaye expressed these sentiments on Thursday at the 22nd Biennial Ghana National Convention of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) in Accra.

He tasked leadership of the Christian faith to be concerned about these developments and ensure that members of the Christian faith become mentors to other religion.

“We are departing too much from the faith — believing God’s promises, trusting in his faithfulness, and relying on God’s character and faithfulness to act — and is high time we went back to the old time religion where the doctrine was attached to our daily life,” he said.

Prof. Ocquaye thanked FGBMFI for their dedication to national development, and urged them to widen their activities in winning more souls.

The National President for FGBMFI, Mr George Prah, said the fellowship was delighted and honoured to have the Speaker of Parliament as the special guest for this year’s conference, and asked for God’s favour on his entire endeavour.

He said this year’s annual conference brought together participants from 20 different countries to dialogue and pray.

Mr Prah said the fellowship would visit prisons in the country to pray and dialogue with inmates.

He noted that for the first time, the fellowship had visited places they have never been before to preach, and supported communities in fulfillment of the vision and mission of the fellowship.

“We visited youth centres and schools to minister to the youth to prepare them to have the right values and attitudes,” he said.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN