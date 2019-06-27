Don’t politicise public service institutions – Adu Amankwa

The General Secretary of the International Trade Union Congress (ITUC) Africa, Mr Kwesi Adu-Amankwah, has asked politicians to minimise their involvement in the work of public service institutions.

He explained that the continual politicisation of public service activities hinders quality delivery services, hence, the need to review the sector from political involvements.

“The increasing political interference in the work of public agencies and organisations is becoming a worry, as government and some management keep tormenting workers,” he said.

Mr Adu-Amankwah said this on Tuesday at the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Public Services Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress in Accra.

It was on the theme “Promoting quality service delivery and national development; setting the agenda for alternatives.”

Mr Adu-Amankwah said the sector was faced with numerous challenges which included lack of resources, low motivation, poor policy direction and programmes and inadequate logistics.

He said in order to have a viable effective public service that would enhance quality delivery; government should commit adequate funding to address challenges confronting the sector.

Mr Adu-Amankwah mentioned good salaries and remunerations to motivate workers as major challenge that keep on worsening.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah said, although the public sector has its challenges, workers should use the limited resources to ensure quality delivery of services.

He said government recognised the commitment and sacrifice of public service workers and charged workers to improve their human relations as customers keep lamenting on their poor customer relations.

“Plans were far advanced in reviewing activities of the sector to improve services delivery. Government is aware of your plights and want you to remain calm,” he said.

The Acting General Secretary of the Public Workers Union, Mr Bernard Agyei, said the union would continue to engage the government and stakeholders to address their plight.

He said the poor working conditions with injustice, hardship and poverty of workers was jeopardising progressive development.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN & DOROTHY BROCKE