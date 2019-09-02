Don’t neglect contestants–Adongo urges parliamentary candidates-elect

Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central in the Upper East Region has appealed to parliamentary candidates-elect not to neglect those who contested them but see them as a driving force to support and assist them win their seats in the 2020 elections.

He noted that “if we work in unison we will make the party attractive to the electorate and floating voters and I also call on our leaders, well wishers, faithful and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work in that direction.”

Mr Adongo made the appeal after his victory in the parliamentary primary in Bolgatanga which he polled 843 votes out of 1,074 votes cast to emerge the winner ahead of his competitor, George Gamson, a public servant who had 229 votes.

“Strengthening the grassroots structures and making the party more appealing to the electorate, are key to winning both the parliamentary seats and presidential slots in the 2020 elections and there is the need for unity, peace and cooperation among the party leadership, well wishers, faithful and supporters.”

Mr Adongo congratulated Mr Gamson, whom he referred to as his elder brother for working together with him in the last two months to strengthen the grassroots of the party before the primary and promised to continue to work with him and other leaders of the party to oust the NPP government.

He urged other parliamentary candidates-elect to also work in unison with their contestants to strengthen the grassroot structures, make the party attractive and be poised to take over the governance of the country in 2021.

Mr Adongo, who expressed profound gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him once again, indicated that “the victory belongs to every member of the NDC, irrespective of the candidate, or the candidate whom each supported at the primary, let us bury our differences, unite, pool resources together since the primary is over and work towards resounding victory in the 2020 elections.” -GNA