Don’t expose children to harzardous work – VR Minister

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has called on parents to put a premium on the education of their children instead of exposing them to hazardous work that deprived them of learning.

According to him, children were the future leaders of the country hence anything that deprived them of their education amounted to the abuse of their rights.

Dr Archibald Letsa gave the advice during an end of year interaction with school children in the Ho Municipality held at the residency.

The event which was organised by the Department of Children was aimed at bringing the children together to make them feel a sense of belonging as Ghanaians.

The Minister expressing happiness about such interaction said the Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection was developing policies for children between 0 to 3 years in order to enhance the implementation of Ghana’s Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) initiatives.

He advised the children to take their studies seriously since education was the key to successful future.

He also urged them to choose friends that would not jeopardise their future but rather help to mould their character.

Mr Israel Akrobortu, Regional Director, Department of Children, expressed concern about children playing Chinese games which were negatively affecting child upbringing.

He assured that the department would continue to sensitise children on laws and policies that protect their welfare.

The children in a message to the Regional Minister called for the construction of a recreational centre so that they can engage in play and recreational activities appropriate to the age of every child.

