Don’t blame Olympics for league injunction – Hearts PRO

Mr Kwame Opare Addo, the Public Relations Officer for Accra Hearts Of Oak has said Accra Great Olympics cannot be blamed for exercising, what he described as their ‘legal right’ after putting the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League (GPL), season on hold.

Mr. Addo told the GNA Sports that even though the timing was bad, Olympics did nothing illegal and that is within their rights.

Olympics led by Mr. Oloboi Commodore, General Manager of the club, on Monday afternoon served the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with a court injunction, barring the Association from holding any activity that had got connection with the GPL.

The GFA after receiving the letter had to call off the launch of the new league season which was fixed for Monday evening at the Football Association’s headquarters in Accra.

With the latest twist to events, it is still unclear when an already delayed 2017/18 season would start.

The Hearts PRO said “On Saturday I heard he (Commodore) was going to do this before the league starts. Hearing this news this afternoon makes me feel Olympics have done what they feel is in their legal right.”

“I do not think anybody should blame them for the action they took, so far as it is within the law. We can only complain with regard to the timing but not the action.”

“The timing on the contrary will affect planning of coaches as well as various plans of teams,” he added.

Mr. Addo was, however, worried over the sudden indefinite postponement that would affect the preparations of clubs.

The postponement would have a significant effect on their plans for the season, he said, adding that ‘ the delay would bring more financial stress on the clubs since they have to spend extra money on camping the players and wait for the new date.’

“The change of plans would affect all clubs in the GPL, would incur extra cost to prepare since there would be a further extension of the league,” Mr Addo said.

“Player psyche would also be affected as they would have to wait for the unknown. So indeed everyone involved would be affected and that includes the supporters as well,” he added.-GNA