Donewell Insurance launches 25th anniversary

Donewell Insurance Company Limited (DICL), has launched its 25th anniversary celebration with a promise to deliver quality and exceptional insurance services to customers.

The 25th anniversary celebration is on the theme, ‘25 years of Donewell: Enhancing trust and confidence.’

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DICL, Seth Aklasi said the company would continue to enhance its core values of providing better services to customers.

That, he said, would enhance trust and confidence in the company and the insurance industry in general.

He said the company’s operations for the past 25 years had been driven by its core values of professionalism, integrity and stewardship, stressing, “This has propelled the company to be and insurer of choice.”

“Donewell has over the period delivered outstanding value to its customers in the financial, construction, education, mining and public sectors as well as private individuals. This has been achieved on the back of continuous innovation in systems and processes aimed at enhancing service delivery and overall customer experience,” he said.

Mr Aklasi said the company last year paid claims in excess of GHȻ24 million out of premium income of GHȻ36 million demonstrating the company’s preparedness to meet our clients at their point of need.

He said the company was fully capitalised and had exceeded the minimum capital requirement of GHȻ15 million by the National Insurance Commission (NIC), adding that, “We are focused on strengthening our financial base to meet any increase in the minimum capital that would be required by the NIC in future.”

“In the future, the company has a clear objective of being among the first five general insurance companies in Ghana with a market share of over 10 per cent,” Mr Aklasi said.

Touching on the 25th anniversary celebration, the CEO said among the objectives of the programme was to celebrate the Ghanaian success story in insurance, give back to society and appreciate the support and loyalty enjoyed from all the stakeholders of the company.

Among the programmes, outlined for the anniversary, Mr Aklasi mentioned include a walk, a symposium and an awards ceremony.

Professor Ato Essuman, the Chairman of DICL in his address urged the management to continue to work hard and keep to high quality standards to consolidate the gains and strides made by the company for the past 25 years.

“The question is, how do we ensure that we will continue to succeed and be an even more successful company 25 years from now? We must ensure high standards throughout the company,” he told the management of the company.