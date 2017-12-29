Dogboe’s opponent Juarez arrives tonight

Cesar Juarez, the Mexican challenger for Ghana’s world title campaigner, Isaac Dogboe will arrive in Ghana tonight (Friday, Dec. 29) from his Mexican base.

He will arrive in the company of three other Mexican officials including his trusted coach and trainer.

The quartet is expected to touch down at exactly 7:50pm at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on board a KLM Flight.

Dogboe and Juarez will slug it out for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Interim world title on January 6 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra with the winner becoming a potential challenger for the world title holder, Jessie Magdaleno.

Juarez will be met on arrival by officials of the Rising Star Africa Promotions, promoters of the big fight that is expected to bring the world’s attention to Ghana.

Paul Dogboe, trainer of Isaac told the Times Sports that the two boxers will make their first public appearance on January 5 when they hold the press conference and weigh-in at the Kempinski Hotel.



BY ANDREW NORTEY