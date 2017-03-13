Dogboe pulls out of Magdaleno fight

The much-hyped WBO championship involving Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe and Jessie Magdelano has been put on hold after the Ghanaian camp failed to raise funds to prepare for the fight.

Trainer of Dogboe, Paul Dogboe told the Times Sports over the weekend that the decision to pull out was communicated to the WBO Secretariat after failing to raise money to prepare the boxer for the fight.

Isaac Dogboe, referred to as the ‘Rising Star of Africa’ by the WBO was mandated to fight the undefeated American for the WBO world junior featherweight (super bantamweight) title on April 23.

Ahead of the fight, Team Dogboe commenced the first phase of preparation in Ghana, concentrating on his physical and endurance work while sparring occasionally with some local counterparts.

However, the team’s failure to raise the funds to take care of the second and third phases of his preparation meant they had to shelve the fight.

Magdaleno has since signed to fight a Mexican opponent on the same date and bill which is expected to feature Manny Pacquiao.

The good news, however, according to Paul Dogboe, is that depending on the outcome of the Magdaleno fight, Isaac would be in contention to challenge for the title.

“We communicated to the WBO our difficulty and we were assured that in the case where Magdaleno defends the title, we would be considered mandatory challengers for him. That would be around August,” Paul explained.

“We want to appeal to corporate bodies to come to our aid. We need the best of preparation for this fight. It’s a big opportunity we must take and not blow the chance away. With the necessary help, we hope to prepare adequately and put up a good display to bring the title home.”