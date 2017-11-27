Dogboe off to UK tonight

The ‘Royal Storm’ Isaac Dogboe will travel back to the UK to commence a 17-day training programme geared at preparing him for his January 6 showdown in Accra for the WBO Interim world title championship.

Dogboe who currently holds the WBO International version of the title returned to Ghana last week to attend the initial presser after the big fight was announced.

According to his trainer, Paul Dogboe, Isaac will leave tonight to the UK to commence his training schedule and return to Ghana for the final phase of preparation.

‘The Royal Storm’ is scheduled to fight Mexican opponent, Cesar Juarez for the WBO Interim world title on January 6 in Accra at the Bukom Boxing Arena following his nomination by the WBO President, Francisco Varcarcel.

Dogboe became the obvious choice after highly ranked contenders turned down the opportunity to fight Juarez following the champion, Jesse Magdelano’s failure to defend his title due to an injury.

The fight will be watched by top personalities including the WBO boss and according to Paul Dogboe, The Rising Star Africa Promotions was bent on staging one of the biggest shows in the history of the sport.

He told the Times Sports yesterday that preparation for the fight was ongoing and Isaac’s travel was a testimony to see through their training arrangement as they hope to annex the title.

“Isaac had to come to address the press on the new fight. He will be away for just two weeks and would return with other members of the technical team to put final touches to our preparation. Juarez is tough and I know we have been tagged underdogs but well will cause a major surprise. Juarez will certainly record his sixth career loss.”



BY ANDREW NORTEY