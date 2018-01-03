Dogboe, Juarez ticket rates out

Promoters of Ghana’s world title crusader, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe, Rising Star Africa Promotions have announced rates for Saturday’s ‘mega’ fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Dogboe will face Mexican challenger, Cesar Juarez for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Interim super bantamweight championship with the winner becoming a mandatory challenger for the world champion, Jessie Magdelano.

According to Paul Dogboe trainer of the Ghanaian boxer, rates for the VVIP stand tickets have been pegged at Gh¢300.00; VIP tickets will go for Gh¢100.00 with Popular Stand tickets going for Gh¢30.00.

He advised patrons interested in booking VVIP and VIP tickets to contacts the General Manager of Kempinski Hotel, Manish for their reservation.

Juarez arrived in the country on Friday with his team beaming with confidence ahead of the fight and warned that nothing could stop him from taking the title to his native land.

Unlike previous fights where Dogboe joins the welcome party for his opponents, he was conspicuously missing on Juarez arrival, a decision he later explained was to allow him stage a camp in the countryside.

“I want to stay away from the hustles in the capital. I need the peace of mind to concentrate and prepare for this fight which I want to win at all cost. I want Juarez to know that the title will remain in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the first press conference for the fight has been scheduled for the Kempinski Hotel on Friday.

In attendance will be the two boxers who would address the media on their preparation so far and tell fans what to expect on the evening.

The ceremonial weigh-in will also be conducted after the conference.



BY ANDREW NORTEY