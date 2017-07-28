Dogboe grateful to US Ambassador

Aspiring world champion, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe, has expressed his heart-felt gratitude to the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Robert Porter Jackson, for the embassy’s support during his final eliminator on Saturday.

To further demonstrate his depth of appreciation, Dogboe on Monday ‘stormed’ the American Embassy in Ghana to thank the Ambassador.

A decent number of the America Embassy staff was at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday to offer an unflinching morale support to Dogboe who successfully defended his WBO international super bantamweight crown against Argentine Javier Chacon.

Chacon, a former world title contender, was subjected to a flurry of fatal punches throughout the fight, crashing out even before the bell sounded for the seventh round, following a hand injury.

“I was hugely thrilled by that single act of support from the American Ambassador and thought I should take the opportunity to thank him.

“For him to release his staff on that cold night just to back me was as a matter of fact overwhelming and motivational,” the Royal Storm, who was in the company of his dad and trainer Paul Dogboe, asserted in an interview with the Times Sports yesterday.

The hard-hitting boxer promised Ambassador Jackson of his readiness to conquer the world in Las Vegas and return with the title.

“He really surprised me with that unprecedented show of support and I promised him the world title in order to repay the trust he has reposed in me,” Dogboe added.

The undefeated 22-year-old Ghanaian is expected to fight Mexico’s Jessie Magdaleno in December this year for the world title.

By John Vigah