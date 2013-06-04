Dogboe gets a shot at world title

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe is edging closer to a world title shot following his sudden rise on the rankings of the WBO.

Dogboe currently holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) world youth super bantamweight title and the WBO International super bantamweight belt, culminating is his latest fourth position ranking by the WBO.

Following his rapid mount, Dogboe, referred to as the ‘Rising Star of Africa’ by the WBO has been mandated to fight American Jessie Magdaleno (Jesus Gabriel Magdaleno) for the WBO world junior featherweight (super bantamweight) championship on April 23 in Australia.

The clash with the undefeated American who defeated experienced Filipino, Nonito Donaire in November 2016, will be a co-main bout on the night Manny Pacquiao fights Jeff Horn.

Paul Dogboe, father and trainer of the boxer told the Times Sports yesterday that his team is expecting to sign the fight contract by the end of February.

But ahead of that, Team Dogboe has commenced preparation for what would, perhaps, be the biggest fight in Isaac’s burgeoning career.

“I have received a call from the WBO to the effect that Isaac is the mandatory challenger for Magdaleno. It is a big fight because Magdaleno’s name scares a lot of opponents but certainly not Isaac. We will prepare to face him,” he told the Times Sports.

According to him, Team Dogboe was preparing for a fight with another opponent in training for a championship which he confessed ‘we didn’t expect to come so soon.’

Team Dogboe’s headache, however, has been finance to carry out a three-tier camping plan that would see Isaac arrive in Australia at least a month to the fight.

He said the first phase of preparation is ongoing in Ghana but would have to travel to London for the next phase with the last phase to be conducted in Australia.

Paul indicated that it is capital intensive and would require the support of corporate sector.

“I want to appeal to companies and individuals to support this brave son of Ghana and Africa to go and win the world title. It’s been a while since an African boxer won a world title. We are that close and we want support from all over Africa to prepare for this fight.”

“Isaac has already proven to boxing fans what he can do. What he needs is the support; I mean financial support to help him train well for this big opportunity. I want to urge the companies and individuals out there to come. I know they love boxing and this is the time to show everyone they truly love the sport.”

Isaac was declared the best boxer in 2016 by the WBO and is currently unbeaten in 16 outings. Magdaleno is also unbeaten in 24 fights.

By Andrew Nortey