Dogboe calls on fmr. Pres Kufuor

Former President, Mr John Agyekum Kuffour has challenged World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe to work hard to rule the division for over a decade.

The former president told the world champion to remain disciplined and focused on his burgeoning career and trust in God to bless him to reach the very top.

Former President Kuffour gave the admonition when Dogboe and his father/trainer, Paul Dogboe called on him at his residence.

The aim was to present the title to the former president and show appreciation for the support the team has enjoyed from him.

Mr Kuffour said “You are born a king; continue to reign over the world. God bless you.”

Dogboe expressed gratitude to the former president and vowed to train harder to reign for a long time.

Dogboe is currently preparing for his first defence of the title he won this year after handing former champion, Jessie Magdaleno his first career stoppage with an 11th round Technical Knockout (TKO).

He will take on Hidenori Otake in Glendale, Arizona in the USA in August 25 after which he hopes to be engaged in unification bouts.