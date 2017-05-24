Dogboe calls on Chief Imam

WBO International super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe on Monday called on the national Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Osman Shaributu ahead of his July 22 showdown in Accra.

In the company of his father and trainer, Paul Dogboe, the boxer presented his WBO title to the Chief Imam and some members of his council during a short visit to inform them about his impending fight and seek his blessing upon him.

Dogboe is billed to fight Claudio Fernando Echegaray from Argentina in the final eliminator for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight title.

The fight will be staged at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, July 22 in what the Ghanaian camp has christened ‘The Dream to Vegas.’

It will be the second fight for Claudio outside his Argentina fortress. He has fought 16 times at home with one in nearby Uruguay. In all, he has registered 17 wins with nine coming via the short route with one ending in a draw.

Claudio is a southpaw and is considered one of the hard punchers in the South American nation but Dogboe still believes that in becoming a world champion, one has to fight the very best and therefore welcomes the 27 year old boxer.

Welcoming them, the Chief Imam commended the boxer and his team for their hard work and discipline and cautioned them against complacency and prayed that he emerges victorious in the fight.

He pledged to support them until the ultimate feat is achieved.

Isaac expressed gratitude to the Islamic leader and called for the support of every Ghanaian in realising his career goal.

Dogboe is presently in the top five ranking of the WBO after winning the WBO Africa, Oriental and International titles in addition to the WBC silver featherweight title and was also adjudged the WBO Africa boxer of the year 2016.

By Andrew Nortey