Docket of alleged 6 gang-rapists still with AG’s Dept after 2 yrs

The six men arrested two years ago by the police at Ehi, near Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region, for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old Junior High School pupil are still walking free in the community.

This is because the docket was still at the Attorney General’s Department, awaiting advice, on the matter.

Worse still, the men who are on bail are taunting their alleged victim with unkind words and demeaning gestures.

They were said to have dragged the 16-year-old girl into a classroom, took turns to rape her and also filmed the sex acts with a cell phone.

The suspects, who were picked up hours after the incident, are Julius Donkor, alias Kapaya, 21; Paul Agumazor, alias Paulzor, 22 and Joshua Kpeli, alias Stigma, 21.

The rest are Innocent Alevi, alias Clerk, 19; Francis Sabla alias China, 19 and Miwoekpor Agbenyagah, alias Agbey, 20.

The gangsters trailed the girl who was returning home from a funeral at the suburb of Higa, and at one stage, Kpeli deviously offered to escort her home since it was late in the night and the unsuspecting girl accepted his offer.

Unknown to the girl, Kpeli had already signaled the other suspects to follow them.

On reaching the Kaledzi ‘C’ School, the suspects dragged the helpless girl into one of the classrooms and forced her to lie in a supine position on one of the desk before they took turns to have sex with her.

The police said that while the girl was going through the ordeal, Agumazor at one stage used his cellular phone to record the defilement acts.

Meanwhile, Kpeli kept watch over the school park to alert the other suspects in case someone was passing by.

After satisfying themselves, the suspects warned the girl never to disclose what they did to her to anyone or else she would suffer a curse from the ‘alorkpli’ shrine.

The victim who was groaning, however, managed to gather courage to go to the Ehi Police Station to make a report, after which she was accompanied by the police to the St. Anthony Hospital at Dzodze where she was treated and discharged.

The police said that the suspects who were later arrested admitted having sex with the girl in their caution statements, with five of them blaming Kpeli as the one who initiated the idea.

The video footing of the sex acts is in the possession of the police.

The six were charged with rape and later the docket was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

Some members of the public, the police and the alleged victim’s family have been expressing misgivings over the delay of the docket at the Attorney General’s Department.

The girl’s mother told the Ghanaian Times that “my daughter now has serious psychological problems as she sees the men who carried out the sexual assault on her moving about free and hurling insults at her.

However, Mr Moses Asampoa, a state attorney, told the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday (Monday) that “we have finished studying the docket and we are preparing the Bill of Indictment for the prosecution of the men”.

He said that the department was set to provide the Dzodze police with the necessary paper work.

Rape is an indictable offence so we (State Attorney’s Department) will prosecute them, Mr Asampoa, explained.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, DZODZE