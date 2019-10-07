Do not mar the country’s peace- UN Association

The United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH) has said there is the need to protect the relative peace in the country.

The current Global Peace Ratings places Ghana at the 44 position, second in Africa after Malawi and followed by Zambia to be among the top 50 most peaceful countries in the world out of 163 countries.

Although Ghana is not doing badly in terms of peace even at the international level, issues that incense conflicts must be avoided, it said.

A press statement signed by Reverend Dr Mark Nii Lamptey, Director of Communications and International Relations of the Association, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said we must all work to sustain the relative peace in the country.

It said the 2019 Global Peace Index report also indicates that the average level of global peace improved very slightly for the first time in five years.

The statement said the UN stands for peace and development and that generally, peace is when people are able to resolve their conflicts without violence and can work together to improve the quality of their lives and participate in shaping political decisions.

“In view of the importance of peace in the world, the United Nations marked the International Day of Peace, it said.

The statement said peace moves hand in hand with justice in all forms, hence the adoption of the Millennium Development Goals as an intervention for development.

It said Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was also adopted in 2015 with the vision of ending poverty, protecting the peace and ensuring that all people enjoyed peace and prosperity.

It said September 25, marks the fourth anniversary of the SDGs, which is the global week for action that provides an opportunity to call for more efforts in the implementation of the SDGs.

The statement said it was only when world leaders cut down expenses on manufacturing of weapons of mass destruction and contribute positively towards the achievement of SDGs that the world will develop.

The United Nations Association Ghana, in collaboration with the Centre of Awareness for Global Peace Mission International, Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration, calls on all stakeholders to join the leadership of the world to commit to the implementation of the SDGs, it added.GNA



