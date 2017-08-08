DLCM holds National Campus Congress

Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DLCM), has ended its 2017 National Campus Congress with a call on the youth to lead righteous lives to attract God’s blessings.

The annual programme, which targets students, staff of higher institutions and national service personnel was held on the theme, ‘Raising up unconquerable intellectuals in contemporary times.’

It brought together thousands of youth from selected tertiary institutions and organisations across the country.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Martin Rigya of DCLM advised participants to desist from engaging in activities that questioned their Christian lives adding that it was also very necessary they conveyed all the moral values inculcated in them during the programme to their colleagues in school and at their workplaces.

He was of the view that, organising Christian programmes frequently had the tendency of promoting discipline among students and the public at large.

“Our aim is to transform the lives of the youth spiritually, physically and academically since they are the future leaders of the country. If we are able to raise responsible youngsters, then we know our future is well secured,” he said.

Pastor Rigya called on religious and community leaders to emulate the steps of DCLM to help groom young people who would lead exemplary lives to uphold the name of God and image of the country.

In separate interviews with the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the programme, some participants described the three-day event as impactful and fulfilling.

They expressed gratitude to the DCLM for the initiative and promised to be part of the event as and when it was being held.

Ashiatey Isaac, a student of the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region said, “I have learnt a lot these few days and I wish the programme will be extended.”

He advised members of the public to patronise the annual event for their own share of blessings.

Another participant, Fiano Saviour of the Akatsi College of Education in the Volta Region said he had not regretted attending the event because of the useful topics discussed at the congress.

By Raissa Sambou