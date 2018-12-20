Djokovic back on top

YOUNG German Alexander Zverev’s breakthrough title at the ATP Finals in London last month brought the future into focus but the year ended with men’s tennis in the grip of a block of 30 somethings led by a resurgent Novak Djokovic.

Serbian Djokovic, 31, needed elbow surgery in February to cure a problem that surfaced in 2017, but after some jarring defeats he returned to the kind of domination he achieved in 2015, winning Wimbledon and the US Open.

Roger Federer continued to hold back the clock as only he can by winning the Australian Open, aged 36 and a few weeks later became the ATP’s oldest world number one.

Rafael Nadal, 32, had an injury-hit year but that did not stop the Spaniard winning an 11th French Open title. By the time the long season wrapped up, Djokovic, Nadal and Federer were one, two and three in the ATP rankings with seven of the top 10 aged 30 or over.

The eagerly-awaited return of Serena Williams to the women’s game after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia last September failed to deliver the American a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, although she was tantalisingly close. – Eurosport