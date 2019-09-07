Dismissed NYA deputies break silence…But Minority demands explanation

The president on Tuesday, terminated the appointment of Emmanuel Sin-yet Asigri, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority including the appointment of his two deputies, Bright Acheampong, a deputy in charge of Programmes and Operations and Richard Obeng, a deputy in charge of Finance and Administration were also terminated.

Although no reason has been given for their dismissals, indications are that it may be linked to alleged involvement in procurement breaches at the Authority in award of a contract valued at ₵1.8million, to Prefos company to provide training on street lighting.

However, breaking their silence in separate statements, Misers Acheampong and Obeng, said they did their best to ensure contract was stopped but to no avail and there was enough time for them to reflect and rebuild but not given hearing on the matter.

According to Mr Acheampong, who served as whistleblower informing the sector minister to safeguard the party and the government from impending danger “this is not the first time my colleague deputy and I, blew the whistle in decision. Mr Asigri has unilaterally executed which frowns on Procurement Financial Management Act and Procurement Act and raised issues with it.

“I wish to state unequivocally, as far as payment, approval and figures were concerned, I sent my strongest disapproval to the programme except idea in all meetings that were held,” Mr Acheampong said.

But Minority indicated that considering the importance of the Authority as a vehicle for growth and development of the youth, it had accorded recent happenings with all seriousness it deserved.

“Our own preliminary investigation reveals procurement of services of Prefos Limited to train the youth in street lights repairs did not go through necessary due processes, including the required procurement procedures for such transactions before payments were made to Prefos.

“This also confirms regrettable culture of corruption, lack of respect for due processes and financial malpractices that has engulfed almost every institution under the government, considering the minister has written to sack the Chief Executive and his two deputies means the ministry has done investigation to ascertain issues at the Authority.

“We call on the minister to make public whatever report informed decision to sack the officers for the citizenry to appreciate issues on current happenings at the Authority,

we are heartbroken current perception has now become conduit and hub of corruption,” the minority noted. -myjoyonline.com