Discipline will drive education and development – Prof Bondzi–Simpson

The Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof Philip Ebow Bondzi–Simpson, says Ghana needs strict discipline codes to drive the country’s education and development.

He said strict discipline and good moral codes were critical ingredients in moulding Ghana’s manpower base adding that “we cannot continue to be giving excuses”.

“You can even get first class; but, without good character and moral behaviour you will not graduate. We are a university focused and committed in moral training, excellence and leadership.”

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson made this remark at the matriculation of 40 students for 2017/18 academic year, at the GIMPA Chapel Hill School Campus in Takoradi.

“Giving excuses when you absent yourselves from lectures are not a mark of a good leader and good citizen. Those who have sworn the matriculation oath are deemed to have been matriculated. Those absent would have to follow us to Kumasi Campus or we hold a special matriculation and they pay,” he said.

Describing matriculation as a transition, the GIMPA Rector advised students to be serious with lectures, be disciplined, avoid lateness and also cultivate good learning attitudes and graduate with a good class and a pass.

“Matriculation is a serious ceremony and so we expect you to take it seriously. Until you take the matriculation oath, you are still a candidate of studentship,” he said.

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson observed that already, the students had received some training at the secondary and polytechnic levels and believed that they should exhibit maturity towards academic work on GIMPA campus, where discipline was critical.

“Those of you starting off being late or used to giving excuses, you are not the good citizen the republic wants,” he added.

The Deputy Registrar, Affiliation and Satellite Campuses in the Office of Deputy Rector, Mrs. Gloria Appoh, also advised the matriculates to be serious with their assignments to avoid complaints on their future results.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Takoradi