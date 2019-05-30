Disbanding militias: NPP, NDC directed to submit roadmap in 4 weeks

The National Peace Council (NPC) has given the two major political parties four weeks, to submit a roadmap to guide the processes of disbanding militia groups in the country.

The leadership of the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are expected to reconvene after the deadline, to deliberate on how the roadmap should be implemented.

This was contained in a communiqué signed on Tuesday by the Chairman of the NPC, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante at the end of the two-day peace dialogue at Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region, the second in succession to facilitate the processes to have militia groups aligned to the political parties dissolved.

The second dialogue saw presentations from civil society groups as well as stakeholder organisations and institutions on the growing danger of ‘militarism’.

Speaking later, National Chairman of the NDC, Ofosu Ampofo, described the stakeholder engagements as involving and successful so far and commended the leadership of both his party and the NPP for the level of commitment, dedication and determination exhibited at the two-day dialogue.

He pledged his party’s commitment, dedication and determination to the processes and would continue to offer support and assistance towards finding a lasting solution to the menace.

Mr Ampofo, however, reiterated the party’s call for the president to release the report of the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence on January 31 in Accra.

According to him, “the report will form an essential part of the roadmap the parties have been tasked to develop leading to the dissolution of the militia groups, we are saying that the president, as matter of urgency, should release the report on the Emile Short Commission because we believe that the recommendation of that report can also enhance our discussion and our preparation of the roadmap towards eventual eradication of the menace of vigilantism”.

-myjoyonline.com