Diplomatic row over Kim Jong-nam’s killing

Malaysia has stepped up diplomatic measures against North Korea in an escalating row over the killing of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-nam died in mysterious circumstances last week at an airport in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

Police believe he was poisoned.

Malaysia has recalled its ambassador from the North Korean capital Pyongyang and has summoned the North Korean ambassador “to seek an explanation”.

Malaysian police say they are now looking for four North Koreans.

North Korea’s ambassador to Kuala Lumpur, Kang Chol, told reporters that he did not trust the Malaysian inquiry.

“It has been seven days since the incident but there is no clear evidence on the cause of the death and at the moment we cannot trust the investigation by the Malaysian police even though its results [have yet to be] obtained.

“It only increases the doubt that there is someone else’s hand behind the investigation.”

He said that the incident had been “politicised” and referred to the victim as Kim Chol – the alias used by the dead man.

Malaysia responded that the North Korean diplomat’s allegations were based on “delusions, lies and half-truths”.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said that any suggestion police were not conducting an independent or impartial investigation was “deeply insulting to Malaysia”

Malaysia’s prime minister earlier defended the country’s police, saying he expected North Korea “to understand that we apply the rule of law in Malaysia”.

Meanwhile a video which apparently shows CCTV footage of the attack on Kim Jong-nam has surfaced and aired on Japanese television. BBC