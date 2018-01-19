Diaffiama chiefs urged to release land for govt devt initiatives

Chiefs in Diaffiama-Bussie-Issa District (DBI) of the Upper West Region have been urged to readily release land to enable government roll out its development initiatives for the area.

The district assembly require more than 50,000acres of land from across the district to facilitate the rolling out of other initiatives for the people.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) (DBI) Nadi Moro Sanda made the appeal at the third ordinary meeting of the assembly held here yesterday.

“Aside the 25-acre piece of land we need for the One-District-One-Factory programme, the assembly also needs over 50,000 acres of land from across the district for other programmes which are expected to start this year,” he told the assembly

He also called on assembly members to liaise with chiefs and elders within their respective electoral areas to release land for such initiatives since it remained at the heart of the development of the district.

The DCE explained that extending electricity to all communities in the district was key to unlocking the potential of the teaming youth as well as opening up the district to all kinds of life changing opportunities.

To this end, it had re-submitted a list of communities without power as well as those which were partially connected to power to the Ministry of Energy through the Regional Coordinating Council under the special package for the three regions of the north and soon the various communities would see action.

Touching on water and sanitation situation in the district, he said the assembly in collaboration with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (C.W.S.A) and the United Nations Children Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was currently implementing a number of water, sanitation and hygiene interventions in the district.

“Key among these interventions is the Community Led total Sanitation (CLTS) programme. This programme seeks to create public awareness on the dangers associated with open defecation and to encourage individual households to own and use toilet rather than defecating in open environment,” he said.

Sanda said the target of the assembly in this regard was to end open defecation in the district by the end of 2019 and admonished assembly members whose communities still practised open defecation to work together to stop the unhealthy practice.

“Between January and August 2017, we were able to declare 22 communities as open defecation free and we are currently working in eighteen other communities with a view to helping them end open defecation. I implore you all to support and cooperate with the assembly to end the practice in all communities,” he emphasised.

He further explained that apart from the fact that open defecation free was a key performance measure for all the assemblies in Ghana, it is also one of the legacies he would like to leave behind as a DCE and would therefore not countenance any individual or group who seeks to thwart their efforts in that regard.

On the payment of stipends to beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), the 51st cycle payment to beneficiaries had already been done and over 5,000 individual beneficiaries from 2,616 households across the district had received their cash transfer from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

