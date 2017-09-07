“Develop language policy for lower primary”

A language specialist has called for effective planning, monitoring and evaluation to fashion out a language policy which is anchored on the use of mother tongue as medium of instruction in lower primary schools.

Dr. Charles Owu-Ewie, Dean of the Faculty of Language Education, University of Education, Ajumako Campus said, this could be done when people develop positive attitude towards the use of indigenous language.

Dr. Owu-Ewie said this when he spoke on the topic “Language Policy of Education in Ghana; which way”, at the Delegate’s Conference of the Association of Teachers of Ghanaian Language, held at Ajumako in the Central Region.

The Conference was on the theme “Empowering Ghanaian Languages for Sustainable Education”.

He said Ghanaian needed to change their attitude toward the usage of Ghanaian language as a medium of instruction.

According Dr. Owu-Ewie Language played a key role in achieving the educational objectives of a nation, and if the language of instruction was not meaningful to the learner, the objectives of education cannot be achieved no matter how the other variables were well executed.

He said consistency was essential to policy success but this has not been the case for the language policy of education, saying there have been constant changes in the language policy of education.

Formulating and implementing a language policy of education in the country should give prominence to a language which was meaningful and understood by learners, especially at the lower primary level, he suggested.

He commended the Minister of Education for his support in restructuring the curriculum at the College of Education, Pre-Tertiary Institutions and also initiating a dialogue on the language policy of education.

GNA