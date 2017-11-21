Derek Abrefa grateful to GOC

Table Tennis star Derek Abrefa has expressed gratitude to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) for selection him as one of the seven beneficiaries of a $5,000 grant to prepare for international competitions, especially the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He thanked the respective Presidents of the GOC and GTTF, Ben Nunoo Mensah and Mawuko Afadzinu who thought it wise and prudent to put funds aside to cater for preparation of athletes for international events.

“The message came to me as a big surprise but it also made me happy. With this, we can get the best of preparation for the game and make Ghana proud by winning medals,” the top seed said.

“We need to prepare adequately before we face international opponents who have all the exposure. I am thinking about getting some few tips from China. I want to win a medal to leave a legacy in table tennis and crown it with another SWAG award,” he said.

Mr. Richard Akpokavie, General Secretary of the GOC said the grant is a form of scholarship to aid the athletes in their preparation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The athletes who got the grants are Emmanuel Dasor and Atsu Nyamadi – Athletics, Derek Abrefa-table tennis, Mohammed Azumah-boxing, Grace Atipaka – badminton, Richmond Osarfo-weightlifting and Felix Acheampong-para sports.

He said, the initiative was in ‘pursuant to the applications received from Federations in respect of the Commonwealth Games grant.

“As indicated earlier each athlete is entitled to the equivalent of a maximum of £5,000 for preparation towards the Commonwealth Games in 2018.