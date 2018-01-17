Deputy Minority Leader challenges Veep on fiscal deficit target claim

Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, has discounted claims by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the opening ceremony of the 69th New Year School, that government has met the fiscal deficit target for the year 2017.

The Vice President during in his presentation on Monday said the country’s economy grew from 3.7 per cent in 2016 to an estimated 7.9 per cent in 2017 making it the best annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first year of a new government despite the challenges the government inherited from its predecessor.

In a press statement issued and copied the Ghanaian Times, Mr Avedzi noted that the New Patriotic Party’s government presented the 2017 budget statement to parliament in March 2017 and added GH¢7 billion to the arrears figure for 2016 which resulted in a deficit of 6.5 per cent.

He noted that the government had since kept on revising the GH¢ 7 billion downward from the 2017 Mid-Year-Review.

“The government now claims it is GH¢ 3.1 billion. Granted the figure is now GH¢ 3.1 billion and not GH¢ 7 billion initially claimed, why did the Vice President not revise the end-2016 budget deficit of 6.5 per cent downward by the difference of almost GH¢ 4 billion,” he questioned.

Mr Avedzi said the Vice President continues to manipulate the figures with the view to distort the true picture of the Ghanaian economy, the same way government held the end-debt of 2008 figure downward at an exchange rate of GH¢ 1 to US$1.

He urged Dr Bawumia and his government to apologise to Ghanaians and for once tell the people the truth.

BY TIMES REPORTER