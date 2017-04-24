Department of History, Faculty of Humanities and Legal Studies, UCC holds exhibition

A picture exhibition depicting resilience of Ghana-United States relations through people-to-people diplomacy over the years has opened at the Prof Atta Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast.

The exhibition tells the story of this people-to-people engagement between Ghana and the United States long before formal policies were crafted and implemented.

Dubbed, ‘Ties That Bind: Roots and Routes of Ghana-U.S. Relations: A 75-Year Retrospective-1930s-2016’ it showcases the long standing U.S.-Ghana relations through people-to-people diplomacy beyond the formal engagement of the governments of Ghana and the United States.

It was organised by the Department of History, Faculty of Humanities and Legal Studies of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the United States Embassy in Ghana.

The exhibition also captures memorable scenes of American nationals like former US president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Nobel laureate Maya Angelou, Malcolm X and others who paid a visit to the country.

In a presentation at the event, Dr Grace Hampton, Fulbright Specialist, Vice Provost of the Pennsylvania State University noted that the exhibition tells a remarkable meaning of the relationship between Ghanaians and their United States counterparts.

She stated that the real meaning of arts started in Africa and noted that pictures available and other observations show the resilience of Africans and African-Americans over the years.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Branches of the same tree: The influence of Africa on American culture’, she noted the influence of Africans in the development of African culture was very great.

She indicated that the contributions of Africans and people of African descent were very strong and said such contribution had positively enhanced the development of the world over the years.

Dr Hampton further applauded African music and said it was very vibrant and tells the cultural values of Africans.

She, therefore, reiterated the need for Africans and African-Americans from the Diaspora to strengthen the existing ties between them in presenting a more formidable generation who would see each other as relatives.

Professor Edmund Abaka, the Curator for the exhibition and a Fulbright Scholar, in his address, explained that personalities like Kwegyir Aggrey and Dr Kwame Nkrumah among others were in the United States for their studies prior to the nation’s independence.

He stated that the exhibition would be for a month and urged students from first, second and tertiary institutions to visit the Atta Mills Memorial Library to witness pictures showing how far Ghana-US history has come.

The Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the History Department for mounting the exhibition to showcase and celebrate people-to-people exchanges between the country and the US prior to the attainment of Ghana’s independence and beyond.