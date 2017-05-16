Dentsu Aegis to launch consumer connection system

Advertising and Communications firm, Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana, is set to launch a comprehensive research tool that will provide clients with unique, indepth insight into consumer behaviour and their relationship with media.

The platform, known as the Consumer Connection System (CCS), is a consumer, lifestyle and product survey that is widely regarded as the most indepth single source of media, marketing and consumer-targeting data globally.

CCS is Dentsu Aegis Network’s flagship integrated consumer insight, planning and buying suite, designed to feed communication strategy and enhance tactical planning.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday quoted Mr Andrew Ackah, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana as saying that the research gives a true reflection on how consumers interact with the broad range of media channels presented to them on a daily basis in the country.

This, he said gives marketers, advertising agencies and media owners the opportunity to communicate more effectively with them.

According to him, CCS does not only provide companies with both global and regional data, it also allows clients the option of including tailor-made questions in surveys to generate client-specific insights.

“The CCS research is conducted to provide Dentsu Aegis Network in Ghana, first hand information about the perception of consumers across the country,” he added.

The survey which is conducted across more than 60 countries with over 350,000 respondents, that together account for some 90 per cent of global advertising expenditure, has been successfully used by several companies across the globe to drive more effective communication strategies and deliver efficiencies in targeting and budgeting.

