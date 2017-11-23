Denmark’s Queen arrives for 2-day state visit

The Queen of Denmark, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II, has arrived in Ghana to begin a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She arrived yesterday with some top government officials and a delegation of companies and business organisations from Denmark.

The Queen’s visit is expected to consolidate the long-standing and well-established relations between Ghana and Denmark.

President Akufo-Addo and Queen Margrethe II will meet today to discuss, among other things, Ghana’s plans to gradually transition from aid and assistance from development partners such as Denmark to trade and investment.

The two countries will explore opportunities to further strengthen the political and commercial ties between them.

The Danish Queen and her delegation will attend business conferences, seminars and meetings under the theme “Ghana-an emerging market within reach”

The meetings would focus on the areas of food and agriculture, sustainability, maritime, infrastructure and railway, as well as other areas where Denmark had strengths to offer to meet the growing demand in Ghana.

In line with government’s vision of building an economy beyond aid, the Danish government had also planned to transition from development cooperation with Ghana to trade cooperation, according to the Communications Bureau of the Embassy of Denmark.

Denmark, through the Danida development cooperation, had played an important role in developing key sectors and institutions in Ghana.

BY YAW KYEI