Delayed Ho market projects to be handed over in six weeks

After lagging behind schedule for 38 months, the GH¢12.4 million Ho Central Market project will finally be completed and handed over to the municipal assembly in six weeks.

Mr Kofi Afedzi Hayford, resident engineer of Lamda Consult, the project consultants gave the assurance when the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Nelson Akorli visited the site last Thursday, in response to growing public concern over the delay in the completion of the project.

According to Mr Hayford, 97 per cent of work had been executed.

He said that the first and second lots comprised of 115 and 116 shops respectively while the third lot included a police post, clinic, offices, six warehouses and additional shops.

The Ghana Urban Management Project which is being funded by the Agence Francaise De Developpment commenced in November 2014 and was scheduled to be completed in November, 2015.

Local contractors, Santa Baron and Big Owen are implementing the first and second lots of the project respectively, while another Ghanaian company Al-Iddisah is carrying out the third lot.

The resident engineer attributed the delay in finishing the project largely to slow cash mobilisation for work, on the part of the contractors.

“You get paid for work done, so the contractors needed to mobilise liquid assets for the project and they were not fast in that aspect,” he added.

However, Mr Hayford said that problem and other internal hitches among the contractors had all been addressed.

On his part, the MCE said the completion of the project would definitely boost the revenue base of the assembly and vigorously support other economic activities in the municipality, “since the market is our main source of revenue”.

