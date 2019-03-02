Defeated NDC presidential aspirants urged to join forces with Mahama

proofreadDefeated NDC presidential aspirants urged to join forces with Mahama

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has urged all six defeated flag bearer aspirants of the party to come together and work with former President John Dramani Mahama towards a win in the 2020 general elections.





He noted that the time had come for the aspirants to join forces with former President Mahama to wrest power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).





Mr Ofosu Ampofo made the call during an interaction with all the seven candidates who contested for the party’s flagbearership position last week to strategise ahead of the 2020 elections.



“We believe that you’re major stakeholders of the party, your contribution to our forward march will be very critical because you bring diverse experience and input into the work of the party.”

“We want to appreciate you and to assure you that as we move forward towards 2020 in our campaign, we have a place for everybody and a role for everybody to play so that together we work assiduously and capture power from the NPP.”



“I want to commend all of you and to assure you that we will work hand in gloves with you and support our flag bearer to deliver a massive victory for the NDC come December 2020.”

“We believe that by January 7, 2021, this country will be swearing in a new president and that new president will be no other than Mr Mahama”, Mr Ofosu Ampofo added.

Speaking on behalf of the other defeated aspirants, Professor Joshua Alabi pledged to support the cause and make sure former President Mahama captured power in the 2020 general elections.

“In this case our objective is 2020 and I strongly believe that with what we’ve just started, we’re getting ready and very soon we shall be ready to move out there to start work and make sure we take power from the NPP. I’m very confident 2020 is for us but then we have a lot of work to do.” –ghanaweb.com