Defeat exposed weaknesses in team – Patron

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Assistant Coach, Akakpo Patron is pleased with the performance of the players despite losing to Aduana Stars in the 2018 Ghana FA Super Cup on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the league champions at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi.

Bright Agyei scored the only goal in 64th minute in the fixture to hand the coveted trophy to Aduana for the first time in their history.

“The performance was good. I think overall, we started the game very well. As we planned, the boys started it very well,” he told the media.

“In the first 25 minutes we were on top of our game. Later, they took over for about 10 minutes but we finished it very well in the final minutes.

“The second half was also balanced for both sides. What I will say is the performance was okay.”

Even though Patron was impressed with the performance of his team, he insists some lapses were identified which must be worked on ahead of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

He added: “It is all about our preparations towards the CAF Confederations Cup even though there are some lapses we have seen that we have to work on to improve certain areas in the game.”

The FA Cup champions will host Congolese giants CARA Brazaville in the first leg of the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup preliminary stage in a fortnight.-GHANAsoccernet.com