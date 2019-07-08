Deen elected as new NPC president

A travel and tour operator, Mr. Samson Deen, has been elected as President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), at its elective congress on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr. Deen beat Technical Director of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Shaaban Mohammed by a one vote margin to head the NPC for the next four years.

Out of 13 delegates who cast their vote, seven voted for Mr. Deen while Shaaban had six.

Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) boss, Frederick Lartey Otu won the Vice President position with the same margin against Mr. Eric Kissi.

With the same margins, Mr. Peter Adjei was elected Secretary General over Mr. Otor Plahar while Mr. Yeboah Evans Kojo won over Mr. Wilson Agbesi to become the Treasurer

Mr. Ibrahim Sani, Mr. Twum Barimah, Mr. Larbi Henry Kwaku Nyanteh and Mr. Philip Otuo were elected as Executive Members of the Council.

President elect, Mr. Deen said, who doubles as the President of the Ghana Para Powerlifting Association congratulated all the elected officials and pledged to work towards the growth of para sports in the country.

“This is the beginning of the NPC’s success story. We look forward to a great future ahead with this strong team,” he stated.

The NPC under him, he assured, would ensure fairness, transparency and honesty in their dealings to ensure that they push para sports to an appreciable level.

Shaaban who accepted the defeat in good faith said he would always be available to assist in the growth of the NPC.

“At the end, the NPC has won and we should all be happy. I would always fight for the best as far as para sports is concerned and would always be willing to help anytime I am called upon,” he stated.

He called for members of the NPC to remain united and work together to ensure that they excel locally and internationally.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE