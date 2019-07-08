Decisions in Parliament taken by majority votes – Avedzi

Decisions in parliament is taken by the majority votes which is usually held by the governing party.



This occurs because Parliament does not have the power to do certain things but parliament is handicapped because we politicise everything on the floor of the House.



James Klutse Avedzi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North and Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, bemoaned over the situation where the use of party line instead of voting on the issues at hand were used on the floor of the House politicising issues to the advantage of the majority.



“If issues are coming from MPs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the MPs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) oppose it, if it’s coming from the NDC, the NPP will oppose it, now parliament is dominated or decisions in parliament is taken by majority decision and votes, if the issue on the floor of the House should be voted for who do you think will win? Because we vote on party lines, we don’t vote on issues,” Mr Avedzi fumed.



He revealed that victimisation befalls anyone who failed to support or votes for the decisions taken by the majority in parliament and pointed out that “if I come from a constituency, I belong to NDC and my party is in power and issues come to the floor of the House and my party’s position is voting for that issue, we have to vote for that issue, if I single out myself, because I’m against that decision and I vote against it the next election I will lose that election.”



Mr Avedzi, who is also the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament insisted that issues brought to the floor of parliament are politicised. -ghanaweb.com