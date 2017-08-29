Death-trap at Korle Lagoon

The road close to the Korle Lagoon and close to the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra is gradually becoming a death trap for residents and drivers who use it.

This is due to a total distraction of the railings on the side of the road and also on the sidewalk on the bridge.

According to residents, the railings that protect pedestrian from falling into the sea and serve as break for vehicles that lose control or whose break fail have completely been destroyed with other parts dangling out dangerously.

The situation they say was due to the sea waves whiles others are of the view that materials used for the work are of low standard.

“Residents, especially children and drivers who use the sidewalk and the road are at risk because any mistake on their part would result in them falling into the sea” a resident said.

The Ghanaian Times is calling on city authorities to act now in order to avert any misfortunes on that stretch of road.

By Victor A. Buxton