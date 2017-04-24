Deal with ‘galamsey’, vigilantism, other vices – Man of God tells IGP

A man of God has urged the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu to remain steadfast in dealing with the challenges of illegal mining (‘galamsey’), vigilantism, alleged corruption in the service, indiscipline and lawlessness.

Very Reverend George Arthur of the Ghana Police Church reminded Mr Asante-Apeatu that his appointment coincided with vandalising of police stations, rising suicide among tertiary students, among others, and urged him to be proactive in tackling them.

Preaching the sermon during an induction church service held in Accra yesterday for the newly appointed IGP, Very Reverend Arthur charged the IGP to build mutual trust and respect between the service and the public.

The ceremony was attended by ministers of state, members of the Diplomatic Corps, other security agencies, traditional rulers, regional commanders, family members, friends and well wishers.

Very Reverend Arthur, who is also Assistant Commissioner of Police, asked the IGP to seek divine grace in discharging his duties, taking into account that he would be accountable to God first, the people of Ghana and the Police Service.

He said the IGP would leave an indelible mark on the service, if he promoted the welfare of police personnel, build peace and ensure discipline among personnel.

He remarked that “time changes but God remains,” reminding the IGP that Ghanaians would judge him at the end of his stewardship.

While commending the service for ensuring peaceful elections in 2016 and fighting crime, he said alleged politicisation of enlistments and promotion in the service was a cause for concern.

Such negative developments, he noted, would fester retaliation when there was a change of government.

Far from being a service that was established to serve with integrity, Reverend ACP Arthur said the conduct of some personnel left much to be desired.

On his part, Mr Asante-Apeatu said the role of the police was indispensable in the maintenance of peace and order.

He said the outpouring of support was an indication of the commitment of the public to work with the police to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.

Mr Asante-Apeatu who has been working with the Ghana Police Service for 29 years said he relied on God to offer excellent service.

He acknowledges the contributions of his predecessors for protecting the image of the service, adding that “I have learnt a lot from these retired and deceased Inspectors-General of Police.”

He said he would ensure discipline among police personnel.

“We will ensure that there is accountability at all levels in the Ghana Police Service, and our police officers would be held to the highest standards of integrity,” he said.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said he would deliver his duty impartially in accordance with the rule of law.

The use of piecemeal or adhoc approach to improving or modernising police, he said would not be one of his options adding that “I have embarked on a structured and strategic transformational agenda to ensure that the whole organisation changes for good, improving both operations and the welfare of the officers and their families.”