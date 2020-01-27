Foriegn

Danny Garcia in one-sided win﻿

January 27, 2020
Former WBC welterweight and WBA/WBC junior welterweight champion Danny Garcia won on a wide unanimous 12-round points decision over Ivan Redkach at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night.

The scores were 118-110 and 117-111 twice.

Garcia (36-2; 21) was in control from the opening round as he punished Redkach (23-5-1; 18).

The former champion did well after a long layoff even though Redkach bit him in the eighth round.

Redkach was surprisingly not warned by the referee.

Garcia, who is listed at No 2 in the WBC ratings, was pleased with his performance despite taking off nearly 12 kilograms in the last eight weeks.

The southpaw Redkach is in at No 25.

On the same card, former WBA/IBF junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd (25-1; 16) returned to action and scored a ten-round unanimous points decision over Francisco Santana (25-9-1; 12). – Supersport

