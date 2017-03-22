Danish govt supports Ghana’s educ with $15m

The Danish government has provided the government of Ghana with $15 million to enhance technical and vocational education.

The Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tove Degnbol, disclosed this to the media in Accra yesterday, when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

They held a closed-door meeting to discuss Danish support for Ghana government towards the education sector, particularly ways to promote informal and formal education.

Their discussion also focused on mobilising adequate resources to give quality technical and vocational training to more Ghanaians for national development.

According to Ms. Degnbol, her government has, over the years, shown its commitment to the development of technical and vocational training, and would continue to provide funds for that purpose.

She said since the establishment of the Skill Development Fund (SDF) in 2010, the Danish government had been consistent with its 15 million dollar annual support to the government of Ghana and promised to offer similar support in the future.

Ms. Degnbol explained that the decision of the Danish government to continuously support the government was due to the results recorded since the inception of the fund.

She said “we have had excellent results and received good collaboration from the Ministry of Education.”

Dr. Opoku Prempeh commended the Ambassador for the visit, and thanked the Danish government for assisting Ghana with the funds.

According to him, the Danish government has demonstrated that it was a reliable partner of Ghana over the years through its constant support to the education sector.

He urged for enhanced collaboration between the two countries, and assured of government of Ghana’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Danish government.

The SDF is the creation of the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), brought into being by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training Act of 2008 (Act 718).

The SDF is one of a series of new mechanisms to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the TVET system and to ensure sustainable funding for TVET.

To achieve this objective, the SDF was designed to include responsive policy, governance structures, institutional arrangements, institutional capacities, systems and procedures to support life-long learning in TVET.

